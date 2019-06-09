Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 9, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 9, 2019
arrowPress Releases
June 9, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Microsoft xCloud console streaming service goes live in October

Microsoft xCloud console streaming service goes live in October

June 9, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
June 9, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing, E3

At Microsoft's Xbox E3 press conference, Xbox boss Phil Spencer gave a final launch date on the company's cloud-based game streaming project xCloud and announced that the service will also offer console-powered game streaming when it launches this October.

Spencer says that the new feature allows xCloud users to turn their own Xbox One systems into a personal and free xCloud sever, in addition to having the option of playing xCloud-powered games remotely from one of Microsoft's datacenters. 

Announced last October, Microsoft stated at the time that the technology would need to go on a "multi-year journey" before being ready for the public.

Apparently, that timeline has been moved up, as the company is showing off the technology on the E3 show floor this year. The company previously announced it had opened up 13 data centers across North America, Asia, and Europe to support the upcoming service last month, and says that the platform allows devs that bring their games to the service to "dramatically scale their existing games across devices, with no additional development, no additional code base maintenance, and no separate updates.”

Xbox had previously allowed users to stream their consoles to their PCs via the Windows 10 Xbox app, now called the Xbox Console Companion. xCloud promises to be an expansion of that previous technology.

Related Jobs

Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[06.08.19]
Technical Director
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.07.19]
Director, Art Management
N3TWORK, Inc
N3TWORK, Inc — Los Angeles, California, United States
[06.07.19]
Sr. Game Server Engineer
N3TWORK, Inc
N3TWORK, Inc — Los Angeles, California, United States
[06.07.19]
UI/UX Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image