Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 9, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 9, 2019
arrowPress Releases
June 9, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Microsoft picks up Psychonauts 2 publishing rights from Starbreeze

Microsoft picks up Psychonauts 2 publishing rights from Starbreeze

June 9, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
June 9, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing, E3

Following news that Microsoft has acquired Psychonauts 2 developer Double Fine Productions, now-former Psychonauts 2 publisher Starbreeze has announced that it assigned the game’s publishing rights to Microsoft in exchange for $13.2 million.

Starbreeze originally picked up the publishing rights for Psychonauts 2 in 2017 with a commitment to invest $8 million in the game's development. 

With that agreement set in stone, Starbreeze has sold off the publishing rights for the last game it had signed on to publish prior to its current financial woes. The company has been facing financial trouble since the underwhelming release of Overkill’s The Walking Dead in late 2018, so much so that it is still in an extended period of reconstruction and laid off 60 members of its staff just last week.

Earlier on in the year, Starbreeze sold the publishing rights to System Shock 3 back to developer OtherSide Entertainment and, later, made a similar deal with 10 Crowns developer Mohawk. Until today, Psychonauts 2 was the last remaining game Starbreeze held publishing rights for.

As of this May, Starbreeze said it lacked the funds to keep the studio open for another year but cost-cutting measures, including the sale of the art production studio Dhruva, staff layoffs, and sale of Psychonauts 2’s publishing rights since that statement aim to avoid that situation.

“As we continue the work of securing long-term financing for Starbreeze, it’s extremely important that we find the best possible structure for the company in the long run," said acting CEO Mikael Nermark in a press release. "Although we see the publishing unit as part of the core business, it is a cash intense business and requires continuous investments to enable the products to be launched successfully. We definitely want to continue being a best in class publishing partner for external studios in the future, but our main focus right now is to secure the continued operations of the internal games development and self-publishing units.”

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[06.09.19]
QA Manager
Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[06.08.19]
Technical Director
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.07.19]
Director, Art Management
N3TWORK, Inc
N3TWORK, Inc — Los Angeles, California, United States
[06.07.19]
Sr. Game Server Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image