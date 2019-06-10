Microsoft has quietly established a new Age of Empires studio

Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

June 10, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
June 10, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing, E3

Microsoft's acquisition of Double Fine might've stolen the spotlight at the company's E3 press conference, but the U.S. console maker has also formed another new studio on the quiet. 

In a blog post detailing the move, Microsoft revealed it has established a new Age of Empires studio helmed by veteran producer and former Xbox Game Studios general manager, Shannon Loftis.

The company expressed a desire to commit more resources to expanding the Age of Empires franchise to "ensure its legacy on PC continues in service of the passionate community of faithful fans." 

The Double Fine purchase and formation of the new Age of Empires studio means Microsoft now has 15 studios making games under the Xbox Game Studios banner, with the new pair joining familiar names like Halo developer 343 Industries, Minecraft maker Mojang, and Forza developers Turn 10 and Playground Games.

