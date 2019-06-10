Epic Games Store exclusive Satisfactory has topped 500,000 sales

Newsbrief: Coffee Stain Studios open-world factory building simulation Satisfactory has sold exactly 507,374 units since launching on March 19.

It's a notable milestone given the title is an Epic Games Store exclusive, and one that suggests the game's prospects weren't damaged by choosing Epic's fledgling digital marketplace over rival Steam.

Breaking the news in a video blog, Coffee Stain programmer and community manager Jace Varlet also explained it's the company's best ever launch -- although he's likely talking in terms of revenue, given Goat Simulator sold around 1 million copies during its first four months.