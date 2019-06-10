Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 10, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 10, 2019
arrowPress Releases
June 10, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Epic Games Store exclusive Satisfactory has topped 500,000 sales

Epic Games Store exclusive Satisfactory has topped 500,000 sales

June 10, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
June 10, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Coffee Stain Studios open-world factory building simulation Satisfactory has sold exactly 507,374 units since launching on March 19. 

It's a notable milestone given the title is an Epic Games Store exclusive, and one that suggests the game's prospects weren't damaged by choosing Epic's fledgling digital marketplace over rival Steam.

Breaking the news in a video blog, Coffee Stain programmer and community manager Jace Varlet also explained it's the company's best ever launch -- although he's likely talking in terms of revenue, given Goat Simulator sold around 1 million copies during its first four months.

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[06.09.19]
QA Manager
Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[06.08.19]
Technical Director
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.07.19]
Director, Art Management
N3TWORK, Inc
N3TWORK, Inc — Los Angeles, California, United States
[06.07.19]
Sr. Game Server Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image