Star Control creators no longer opposing Stardock's Star Control trademark

June 10, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: Stardock and Star Control creators Fred Ford and Paul Reiche III have reached a settlement that sees Ford and Reiche (as Frungy Games) withdraw their opposition of Stardock’s Star Control trademark.

A post on Ford and Reiche’s blog says that “all parties have settled their disputes amicably,” and that page now notes that “Star Control is a registered trademark of Stardock Systems, Inc” in its footer.

A short legal document filed last week also notes that Ford and Reiche’s Frungy Games has withdrawn its opposition to the trademark. The dispute has been raging on since late 2017 when Ford and Reiche questioned the legitimacy of the IP rights Stardock purchased from Atari in 2013. The public back and forth between the two parties has included DMCA takedowns and counterclaims, all leading up to this month's settlement.

