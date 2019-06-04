Video: Why fashion in (most) games sucks, and why you should care

In this 2019 GDC talk, Kitfox Games' Victoria Tran explores the recent history of fashion in games and provides multiple tips for making your own character designs runway-worthy.

It was a great overview of how fashion is often overlooked in game design, as Tran explored some ways in which game makers might take advantage of fashion's power to tell stories and support game mechanics.

If you didn't catch it at GDC this year, never fear: you can now watch this talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

