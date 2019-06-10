Ubisoft's new Uplay+ subscription launches for PC this year, Stadia in 2020

Ubisoft is getting into the pay-for-access game library business with Uplay+ later this year, and bringing that service to Google’s cloud-based game streaming platform in 2020.

Announced during Ubisoft’s E3 press conference today, Uplay+ is a $14.99 per month subscription service that offers access to over 100 Ubisoft games on PC, including the premium editions of new releases.

While the service launches for PC in September, Ubisoft announced that it will also offer support for Stadia in 2020. That makes Ubisoft the first big publisher to sign on and bring a subscription service to Stadia, something that Google’s Phil Harrison only recently revealed was a possibility.