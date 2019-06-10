New Ubisoft tool lets Assassin's Creed Odyssey players create custom quests

Ubisoft’s freshly announced Story Creator Mode has launched into an open beta and lets Assassin’s Creed Odyssey players create and share their own quests for the game, complete with their own custom stories and written dialogue.

Revealed during the pre-show for Ubisoft’s E3 press conference, the Story Creator Mode allows players to create in-game quests with a variety of objectives.

“We know our community is quite creative and I think whether you’re into art or writing or just very curious about how games work, Story Creator Mode can appeal to you,” explains associate producer Anthony Straub in the mode’s launch trailer

The web-based tool lets players use character models from the main game and assign them new roles and dialogue by using tools based on the ones Ubisoft itself used in the development of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Different individual quests can be linked together as one larger story, and those are then sharable online and playable on any version of Odyssey, no matter the platform used by its creator or player.

Alongside the announcement of the Story Creator Mode, Ubisoft revealed that the educational Discovery Mode from Assassin’s Creed Origins will be launching for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey as well. Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece cuts out the combat and instead offers a guided tour filled with information on Ancient Greek philosophy, war, daily life, mythology, and architecture as a free update this fall