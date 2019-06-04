Get a job: N3TWORK is hiring a UI/UX Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Los Angeles, California

We are looking for an exceptional UI/UX Artist who can design & build beautiful and intuitive interfaces for an upcoming game focused on female fashion. This role is based in our brand new game studio in Los Angeles.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Design intuitive interfaces that convey complex information in a format that is easily digestible to a casual user.

Partner with product leaders, game designers, and engineers to identify and convey critical info needed for player engagement

Conceptualize, design UI architecture, create wireframes and prototype cohesive UI

Set a standard and provide guidelines for excellent mobile game UI

Create and implement assets

REQUIREMENTS

4+ years experience working on mobile free-to-play game required

Ability to quickly prototype and wireframe

Market awareness for current mobile game design trends and aesthetics, plus a sense for contemporary visual design sensibilities that is demonstrated in your portfolio

Graphic design experience

Unity experience integrating UI assets and screens

Ability to make complex information easily digestible

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Passion for working in a dynamic, fast-paced environment

Ability to meet deadlines

Understands game production design process and methodology.

Won't settle for mediocrity.

