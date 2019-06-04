Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: N3TWORK is hiring a UI/UX Artist

Get a job: N3TWORK is hiring a UI/UX Artist

June 10, 2019 | By Staff
June 10, 2019 | By Staff
UI/UX Artist, N3TWORK

Location: Los Angeles, California

We are looking for an exceptional UI/UX Artist who can design & build beautiful and intuitive interfaces for an upcoming game focused on female fashion. This role is based in our brand new game studio in Los Angeles.

RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Design intuitive interfaces that convey complex information in a format that is easily digestible to a casual user.
  • Partner with product leaders, game designers, and engineers to identify and convey critical info needed for player engagement
  • Conceptualize, design UI architecture, create wireframes and prototype cohesive UI
  • Set a standard and provide guidelines for excellent mobile game UI
  • Create and implement assets

REQUIREMENTS

  • 4+ years experience working on mobile free-to-play game required
  • Ability to quickly prototype and wireframe
  • Market awareness for current mobile game design trends and aesthetics, plus a sense for contemporary visual design sensibilities that is demonstrated in your portfolio
  • Graphic design experience
  • Unity experience integrating UI assets and screens
  • Ability to make complex information easily digestible
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills
  • Passion for working in a dynamic, fast-paced environment
  • Ability to meet deadlines
  • Understands game production design process and methodology.
  • Won't settle for mediocrity.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

