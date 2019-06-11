Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

June 11, 2019
June 11, 2019
June 11, 2019
Microsoft ending Xbox One backwards compatibility efforts to focus on next-gen

June 11, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Microsoft is winding down its Xbox One backwards compatibility efforts so it can focus on bringing "thousands of games from all four console generations" to Project Scarlett. 

Project Scarlett is the codename for the company's next-generation console, and Microsoft has explained its keen to ensure players will still be able to play their favorite titles from past generations on its upcoming machine.

"We have now shifted our focus to help make the games you love playing on Xbox One compatible with future Xbox hardware," wrote the company in a blog post.

"After this week, we have no plans to add additional Original Xbox or Xbox 360 titles to the catalog on Xbox One, but we’re excited to continue our work on Xbox compatibility across platforms and devices, which remains a top priority."

Microsoft launched the Xbox One Backward Compatibility program around four years ago, and since then has added over 600 titles to the library based on feedback from fans.

To ensure the Xbox One initiative ends with a bang, the company will release one final collection of Original Xbox classics, Xbox 360 fan-favorites, and Xbox One enhanced updates. You can find out what games made the cut over on the Xbox Wire blog.

