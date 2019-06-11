Novaquark secures $11.2 in funding to continue Dual Universe development

French developer Novaquark has netted $11.2 million to continue the development of its massively multiplier online (MMO) game, Dual Universe.

The latest deal means the studio has secured $22.6 million in funding to date, and Novaquark hopes to use the cash to bolster its presence in Canada by bringing in new hires at its Montreal studio.

For those unfamiliar with Dual Universe, the sci-fi MMO lets players create their own content, and imagines a sprawling universe where everything from giant cities, lunar outposts, and enormous space stations aren't only editable, but have been created from scratch by the community.

The game has been built using Novaquark's propriety 'Continuous Single-Shard' server technology, which is capable of hosting a massive amount of users simultaneously. Recently, the studio showed off the tech during a demonstration where it managed to host 30,000 simulated players on the same planet.

Dual Universe is currently in the Alpha phase, and is expected to enter beta before officially launching in 2020.