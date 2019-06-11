Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 11, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 11, 2019
arrowPress Releases
June 11, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Novaquark secures $11.2 in funding to continue Dual Universe development

Novaquark secures $11.2 in funding to continue Dual Universe development

June 11, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
June 11, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

French developer Novaquark has netted $11.2 million to continue the development of its massively multiplier online (MMO) game, Dual Universe. 

The latest deal means the studio has secured $22.6 million in funding to date, and Novaquark hopes to use the cash to bolster its presence in Canada by bringing in new hires at its Montreal studio. 

For those unfamiliar with Dual Universe, the sci-fi MMO lets players create their own content, and imagines a sprawling universe where everything from giant cities, lunar outposts, and enormous space stations aren't only editable, but have been created from scratch by the community.

The game has been built using Novaquark's propriety 'Continuous Single-Shard' server technology, which is capable of hosting a massive amount of users simultaneously. Recently, the studio showed off the tech during a demonstration where it managed to host 30,000 simulated players on the same planet. 

Dual Universe is currently in the Alpha phase, and is expected to enter beta before officially launching in 2020.

Related Jobs

New World Interactive
New World Interactive — Calgary, Alberta, Canada
[06.11.19]
Art Director
New World Interactive
New World Interactive — Calgary, Alberta, Canada
[06.11.19]
Web and Backend Developer
New World Interactive
New World Interactive — Calgary, Alberta, Canada
[06.11.19]
Head of Production
Ubisoft RedLynx
Ubisoft RedLynx — Helsinki, Finland
[06.11.19]
Senior Game Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image