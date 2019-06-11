Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

June 11, 2019
Microsoft revamping Xbox Live gamertags so users can share the same name

June 11, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Microsoft is changing how Xbox Live gamertags work so multiple users can (sort of) claim the same name. 

The tweaks mean it'll be possible to choose a gamertag that's already taken by somebody else, because Xbox will auto-assign an ID suffix in the form of a numerical hashtag to ensure everybody remains unique. 

For example, if you wanted to be called 'Doctor Hoot,' but the gamertag was already taken, you might be automatically assigned the name 'Doctor Hoot #1056.' 

That suffix will be shown during online play and out-of-game experiences (such as on the dashboard), but it'll be displayed using a different color and font size to keep the focus on the gamertag itself.

What's more, Microsoft is also adding support for 10 new worldwide alphabets including Thai, Bengali, CJK Symbols, and Basic Latin to let players to create a gamertag in over 200 different languages. 

The company claims the initiative is all about "giving players the opportunity to portray who they are […] and build their identity within the Xbox community," and that seems like a pretty noble calling.

Xbox Live users will be able to change their gamertags on the Xbox app for PC and Xbox Game Bar right away, although the new tag will only appear on mobile devices and consoles when support is added in the coming year.

