Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 11, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 11, 2019
arrowPress Releases
June 11, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Ooblets to self-publish after Double Fine joins Microsoft

Ooblets to self-publish after Double Fine joins Microsoft

June 11, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
June 11, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie

Ooblets was previously one of the games being published under the Double Fine Presents label, but the game’s developer duo has announced they'll be self-publishing following Microsoft’s acquisition of Double Fine.

News that Double Fine had joined up with Xbox Game Studios was one of the early announcements to come out of E3 2019, and the news that Microsoft also picked up the publishing rights for Double Fine’s Psychonauts 2 from Starbreeze followed shortly after.

The future of Double Fine Presents and the games currently set to be published by the label weren’t mentioned in the wake of that acquisition however. We’ve reached out to Double Fine for more information on the role Presents will play in the company moving forward.

Some of the developers behind yet-unreleased Double Fine Presents games have mentioned their plans on Twitter. In a series of tweets sent out this week, the Ooblets dev team wished Double Fine luck and said they’d be self-publishing Ooblets moving forward (with help from Popagenda if need be). Meanwhile, the developer of the upcoming Double Fine Presents-published game Knights And Bikes said in a tweet that there was “no change” on its end.

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[06.10.19]
Technical Artist - Cinematics
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.10.19]
Lead Character TD
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[06.09.19]
QA Manager
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.07.19]
Director, Art Management


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image