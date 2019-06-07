Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Level up your VR game's music with tips from Owlchemy at XRDC!

June 12, 2019 | By Staff
More: VR, Audio, XRDC

There's no better place to learn about cutting-edge AR/VR design than XRDC in San Francisco this October, where innovators and creators will share what they've learned in a beautiful new waterfront venue.

Notably, Owlchemy Labs audio wizard Daniel Perry will be coming to the event to present "Bringing VR Experiences to Life with the Magic of Music", a fun look at how designers and devs can leverage music in their VR projects without breaking immersion or progression flow.

Using examples from VR prototypes as well as games like Rick & Morty: Virtual Rick-ality and Vacation Simulator, Perry will break down various techniques you can apply to your current and future VR projects, including environment-based music, interactive musical elements, gaze-based music, instruments and more!

It's a talk you won't want to miss if you're working in AR/VR, especially if you work with audio, so if you're not already registered to attend XRDC, sign up now! This year there's an all-new XRDC pass for sale: the Startup Pass, specifically designed to give smaller teams and trailblazing startups a clear path to success at XRDC at nearly half the price of the regular pass!

For more details about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

