Video: Inside the theme-oriented design of Phantom Doctrine

In this 2019 GDC session, Artificer's Kacper Szymczak explores the sometimes-tricky relationships between theme and scope, systems, gameplay interactions and loops in game development.

Using the studio's own Phantom Doctrine as a prime example, Szymczak shared ways of thinking and step-by-step guides on how to effectively flesh out games based on the themes you're trying to explore.

It was an illuminating look at how themes are given form through game design, and now you can watch the talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

