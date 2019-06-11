Atari's throwback Atari VCS console up for pre-order, starting at $250

Atari has narrowed down the release window for its own spin on the re-released classic console trend, and the Atari VCS has officially gone up for pre-order online.

Originally teased as the Ataribox in 2017, the Atari VCS was officially announced last March and, unlike Nintendo and Sony’s classic systems, aims to offer new games in addition to the older games most would associate with a classic Atari system.

Because of that, the system’s hardware and price are both a bit different from those other classic consoles out there. All models offer an AMD Ryzen processor and support for both 4K and HDR. There are two base versions of the console up for preorder: a $250 Atari VCS 400 with 4GB RAM and a $280 Atari VCS 800 with 8GB RAM.

Atari’s site notes that an Atari VCS 800 All-In Bundle is also being offered with a classic joystick and modern controller for $390.The Atari VCS is set to ship in March 2020, or later this year for those that backed the console on IndieGogo.