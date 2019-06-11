Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 11, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 11, 2019
arrowPress Releases
June 11, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Atari's throwback Atari VCS console up for pre-order, starting at $250

Atari's throwback Atari VCS console up for pre-order, starting at $250

June 11, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
June 11, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Atari has narrowed down the release window for its own spin on the re-released classic console trend, and the Atari VCS has officially gone up for pre-order online.

Originally teased as the Ataribox in 2017, the Atari VCS was officially announced last March and, unlike Nintendo and Sony’s classic systems, aims to offer new games in addition to the older games most would associate with a classic Atari system.

Because of that, the system’s hardware and price are both a bit different from those other classic consoles out there. All models offer an AMD Ryzen processor and support for both 4K and HDR. There are two base versions of the console up for preorder: a $250 Atari VCS 400 with 4GB RAM and a $280 Atari VCS 800 with 8GB RAM.

Atari’s site notes that an Atari VCS 800 All-In Bundle is also being offered with a classic joystick and modern controller for $390.The Atari VCS is set to ship in March 2020, or later this year for those that backed the console on IndieGogo.

Related Jobs

Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[06.11.19]
Junior Programmer, Chicago
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[06.11.19]
Senior Programmer, Chicago
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.11.19]
User Experience Researcher
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[06.10.19]
Technical Artist - Cinematics


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image