Get a job: New World Interactive is hiring a Head of Production

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Responsibilities:

Facilitate a best-in-class game development environment, inclusive of building a culture of success, creativity, low-drama and balanced lifestyle.

Scope, plan, schedule, task, and execute high-quality game products and help build out full production teams.

Manage multiple projects and teams from pre-production to production and launch, directing game production and coordinating activities from assistant producers to programming, level design, art, audio and all related functional areas.

Facilitate communications internally between all departments as well as externally with third and first party partners on matters related to production.

Establish and maintain pipelines and procedures for game production and insure that projects are delivered on-time and within budget.

Assist in the creation, organization, and maintenance of project documentation.

Assist with prospective employee evaluations, interviewing, identification and selection.

Assist in assessing and overseeing outsourcing partnerships.

Partner effectively with company leadership in forecasting, budgeting, and business model design.

Rapidly identify production issues and conflicts between schedule, cost, and project scope.

Minimum Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree and 5+ years of video game industry experience.

Exhaustive understanding of all aspects of game production including planning, scheduling, budgeting, staffing, technology, design, art, audio, localization, QA, etc.

Excellent leadership, project management, oral and written communication skills.

Solid organizational skills and highly efficient time management. Strong capability to multitask and prioritize.

Ability to effectively delegate tasks and motivate teams.

Highly collaborative approach that works well in a deadline driven environment.

Proven ability to grow, guide, inspire and produce growing development teams.

Ability to work well in a team environment, and lead multiple complex projects.

Knowledge of the localization, QA, submission, and build processes.

Absolute passion for playing and making games, including PC, console, and mobile games.

Understanding of game platforms and knowledge of PC shipping process as well as console certification process.

Preferred Qualifications:

Degree in computer science, game development or related discipline.

Shipped multiple game titles on PC and console platforms.

Experience managing diverse and remote teams.

Experience working in JIRA, Slack, Confluence and Discord.

Extensive experience in the FPS genre.

Applications MUST include:

Resume

Cover letter telling us why you are passionate about working at NWI.

Type & Location:

Employee

Onsite - Calgary, AB

Preference given to Canadian citizens

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.