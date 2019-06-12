Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 12, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 12, 2019
arrowPress Releases
June 12, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Epic Games has acquired group video chat platform Houseparty

Epic Games has acquired group video chat platform Houseparty

June 12, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
June 12, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Fortnite maker Epic Games has acquired synchronous social network Houseparty for an undisclosed fee. 

Launched back in 2016, Houseparty lets users quickly join group or one-on-one video chats with their friends, and is currently available for iOS, MacOS, Android, and Chrome.

The app was primarily designed for teens and young adults keen on social media, but who might not be ready for a large-scale platforms such as Facebook. 

It's unclear what Epic plans to do with the service, with company founder and chief exec Tim Sweeney simply explaining the two companies will collaborate to "build even more fun, shared experiences than what could be achieved alone."

Of course, it's not hard to imagine how a social network built around the notion of group video chat, and one aimed squarely at teens and young adults, might prove to be a useful acquisition for the Fortnite creator. Perhaps we'll see Epic use the platform to connect its millions of players in the near future.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.12.19]
VIP Account Manager - Forge of Empires
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.12.19]
Senior UI/UX Designer - Elvenar
Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[06.11.19]
Mobile Games Tools Producer
Genies Inc
Genies Inc — Venice, California, United States
[06.11.19]
*Principal Engineer - Graphics Programming &amp; Rendering Engine*


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image