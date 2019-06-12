Epic Games has acquired group video chat platform Houseparty

Fortnite maker Epic Games has acquired synchronous social network Houseparty for an undisclosed fee.

Launched back in 2016, Houseparty lets users quickly join group or one-on-one video chats with their friends, and is currently available for iOS, MacOS, Android, and Chrome.

The app was primarily designed for teens and young adults keen on social media, but who might not be ready for a large-scale platforms such as Facebook.

It's unclear what Epic plans to do with the service, with company founder and chief exec Tim Sweeney simply explaining the two companies will collaborate to "build even more fun, shared experiences than what could be achieved alone."

Of course, it's not hard to imagine how a social network built around the notion of group video chat, and one aimed squarely at teens and young adults, might prove to be a useful acquisition for the Fortnite creator. Perhaps we'll see Epic use the platform to connect its millions of players in the near future.