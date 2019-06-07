Video: How cheating and making player life easier helped Dead Cells shine

In this 2019 GDC talk, Motion Twin's Sebastien Benard provides a closer look at how cheating and making player life easier actually made Dead Cells a hardcore game without the rage-quitting.

It was a remarkable look at the many game dev lessons Motion Twin learned about (among other things) permadeath, control schemes, and finding success on Steam's Early Access platform.

If you missed it at GDC earlier this year, good news: you can now watch Benard's talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

