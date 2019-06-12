Rec Room dev Against Gravity secures $24 million in funding

Newsbrief: Rec Room developer Against Gravity has secured $24 million in funding across two rounds.

According to TechCrunch, that makes for $29 million raised by the VR developer to date, and comes as the studio is looking to pursue more monetization options in the social game as well.

“I think a direction that we’re actually excited about is that we want to let the users creating some of this content charge tokens to play them,” Against Gravity CEO Nick Fajt tells TechCrunch. “I think that’s one that we’re kind of on the cusp of doing and we’re hoping to get that out later this year.”

That $24 million in funding was brought in across a Series A led by Sequoia and a Series B led by Index Ventures, though the company wouldn’t specify the size of each individual round. Investors like First Round Captial, Maveron, Anorak Ventures, Acequia Capital, Betaworks, and DAG Ventures also contributed in those funding rounds as well.