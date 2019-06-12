Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 12, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 12, 2019
arrowPress Releases
June 12, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Next Games is making a location-based Stranger Things mobile game

Next Games is making a location-based Stranger Things mobile game

June 12, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
June 12, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, E3

The Walking Dead: Our World developer Next Games is working on a location-based mobile game set in Netflix’s Stranger Things universe. It's not the first Stranger Things game Netflix has announced, but this one notably takes some cues from Niantic's Pokemon Go.

Netflix bills the game as a free-to-play RPG/puzzle title for mobile devices, featuring Google Maps integration, location-based gameplay, and social play.

Since the rise of Pokemon Go, a number of notable franchises have announced they’re following in Pokemon’s footsteps with their own location-based mobile games. Netflix’s Stranger Things is only the latest to do so: Minecraft, Dragon Quest, and Harry Potter all have Pokemon Go-like games on the way, and Netflix’s Stranger Things is only the latest to do so.

But for Netflix, the decision to launch a Stranger Things mobile game builds on the company’s growing interest in using interactive content alongside its traditional episodic and movie offerings. Netflix launched a choose-your-own-adventure style show called Bandersnatch earlier this year, and prior to that worked with Telltale Games to bring Minecraft: Story Mode to the service.

Now, the company’s efforts see it bringing games to other platforms. Stranger Things’ upcoming third season has a “companion game” due out next month called Stranger Things 3: The Game for multiple platforms, and Nintendo’s E3 live stream saw the announcement of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics based on Netflix’s upcoming The Dark Crystal reboot.

Related Jobs

Legends of Learning
Legends of Learning — Washington, DC, District of Columbia, United States
[06.06.19]
Game UI Programmer (Relocation to DC available)
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.05.19]
Community Specialist - Grepolis (in-house)
Gameloft Ibérica, S.A.U.
Gameloft Ibérica, S.A.U. — Barcelona, Spain
[06.05.19]
Senior Producer (Game Manager)
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[05.22.19]
Python Developer - System Administration


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image