June 12, 2019
Get a job: Backflip Studios is hiring a Senior Cloud Software Engineer

June 12, 2019 | By Staff
Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Senior Cloud Software EngineerBackflip Studios

Location: Boulder, Colorado

About the role

You will have a high degree of autonomy in tackling problems within the space of massively scaleable systems. You will take a TDD approach and apply the principles of SRE to build extremely robust, scaleable and reuseable microservices for client teams.  You'll quickly ramp up on team responsibilities, initiatives and contribute to architectural discussions and decision making.

What you’ll be doing

You'll join the server team comprised of talented and passionate software engineers focused on writing high availability golang microservices for client teams.  Collaborating with game team members and engineers, you'll use golang, Docker and GKE to meet project and studio goals as we develop new, and support existing, games.    This role supports studio wide initiatives and provides an opportunity to mentor less senior engineers. 

About you

You have 7 years of prior software engineering experience, fluency in multiple programming languages and experience developing scaleable systems to millions of MAU.  You are proficient in core networking concepts, Infrastructure Services (AWS or GCP), Docker and NoSql and have familiarity with Kubernetes.  You thrive in a collaborative, team focused environment. Self starting with great communication skills, you work hard to hit deadlines.  It’s a huge plus if you have golang experience and are a passionate mobile game player. 

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

