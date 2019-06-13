Obituary: Guerrilla Games lead producer Patrick Munnik has passed away

Guerrilla Games' lead producer Patrick Munnik has passed away at the age of 44.

Munnik joined Guerrilla in 2011 and shaped some of the Dutch studio's most iconic games, initially working on DLC for Killzone 3 before stepping up to produce PlayStation 4 launch title Killzone Shadow Fall and the acclaimed Horizon Zero Dawn.

Guerrilla shared the news of his passing on Twitter, prompting an outpouring of sympathy and condolences from across the games industry.

"It is with great shock and sadness we inform you that our lead producer Patrick Munnik is no longer with us," wrote the studio. "We are eternally grateful to have had our greatly valued and much loved Patrick on our team."