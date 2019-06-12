Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 13, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 13, 2019
arrowPress Releases
June 13, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: 5 more game design techniques from rather clever devs

June 13, 2019 | By Staff
June 13, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, Design, Video, Vault

In this 2018 GDC session, game designers Richard Rouse III, Erin Hoffman-John, Soren Johnson, Raph Koster, Josh Sawyer, and Stone Librande go into detail about the unique game design rules they've used in their work.

There's no sure-fire way to design great games, but over numerous successful projects the best designers develop techniques that help them craft compelling experiences. Returning for GDC 2018, this Rules of the Game session gave five renowned designers a platform to go into detail about a useful rule they've used in their work.

Each speaker had ten minutes to dive into their technique and provide detailed examples about how they have used the rule in past projects, honestly sharing the pluses and minuses -- including where their rule works well and where it may be less applicable. 

It was a great session, and now you can watch the whole thing for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contac

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.12.19]
Senior UI/UX Designer - Elvenar
Behaviour Interactive
Behaviour Interactive — Montreal, Quebec, Canada
[06.11.19]
Senior Game Designer
Ubisoft RedLynx
Ubisoft RedLynx — Helsinki, Finland
[06.11.19]
Senior Game Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.10.19]
Open-World Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image