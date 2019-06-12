Video: 5 more game design techniques from rather clever devs

In this 2018 GDC session, game designers Richard Rouse III, Erin Hoffman-John, Soren Johnson, Raph Koster, Josh Sawyer, and Stone Librande go into detail about the unique game design rules they've used in their work.

There's no sure-fire way to design great games, but over numerous successful projects the best designers develop techniques that help them craft compelling experiences. Returning for GDC 2018, this Rules of the Game session gave five renowned designers a platform to go into detail about a useful rule they've used in their work.

Each speaker had ten minutes to dive into their technique and provide detailed examples about how they have used the rule in past projects, honestly sharing the pluses and minuses -- including where their rule works well and where it may be less applicable.

It was a great session, and now you can watch the whole thing for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

