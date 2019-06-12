Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: New World Interactive is hiring an Art Director

June 13, 2019 | By Staff
Art Director, New World Interactive

Location: Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Responsibilities:

  • Direct art developed both internally and by third parties.
  • Collaborate with Tech Art, Design, Engineering and Art teams to make recommendations and decisions regarding overall art vision.
  • Serve as an internal art critic, to achieve quality targets.
  • Evaluate hires and assigns talent for all art disciplines.
  • Set artistic vision and provide feedback and direction to further that vision.
  • Provide clear written and illustrated guidelines that communicate art vision to both internal and external teams.
  • Create concept art to be used as a guide for world building and development of 3D game assets.
  • Create thumbnails, mood explorations, and model sheets.
  • Work with Development Team to make sure art priorities are effectively defined.
  • Collaborate with artists, designers, and engineers to bring visually compelling worlds and characters to life as well as creatively solve problems.

Minimum Qualifications:

  • 5+ years' experience in art production for interactive entertainment, including minimum of three product cycles as an artist.
  • Broad knowledge across all art disciplines, including concept, character, animation, environment, VFX, UI, lighting, shading, and rendering.
  • Experience working with artists defining attractive vision for successful game titles.
  • Thorough understanding of interactive entertainment methodology and the video game production pipeline.
  • Extensive experience and knowledge of art processes and production pipelines.
  • Excellent eye for graphical quality and knowledge of techniques used to achieve visual targets.
  • Ability to foster a dynamic and collaborative team environment.
  • Excellent decision making capabilities.
  • Effective written, verbal and interpersonal skills.

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Previous experience managing or mentoring artists/animators through at least one complete production cycle as an Art Director.
  • Experience leading a team with emphasis collaborating with Senior and Executive level leadership.
  • Experience working with outsourcing companies.
  • Undergraduate degree in art related subject or equivalent.

Applications MUST include:

  • Resume
  • Cover Letter telling us why you are passionate about working at NWI.

Type & Location:

  • Employee
  • Onsite - Calgary, AB
  • Preference given to Canadian citizens

Interested? Apply now.

