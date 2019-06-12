Get a job: New World Interactive is hiring an Art Director

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Responsibilities:

Direct art developed both internally and by third parties.

Collaborate with Tech Art, Design, Engineering and Art teams to make recommendations and decisions regarding overall art vision.

Serve as an internal art critic, to achieve quality targets.

Evaluate hires and assigns talent for all art disciplines.

Set artistic vision and provide feedback and direction to further that vision.

Provide clear written and illustrated guidelines that communicate art vision to both internal and external teams.

Create concept art to be used as a guide for world building and development of 3D game assets.

Create thumbnails, mood explorations, and model sheets.

Work with Development Team to make sure art priorities are effectively defined.

Collaborate with artists, designers, and engineers to bring visually compelling worlds and characters to life as well as creatively solve problems.

Minimum Qualifications:

5+ years' experience in art production for interactive entertainment, including minimum of three product cycles as an artist.

Broad knowledge across all art disciplines, including concept, character, animation, environment, VFX, UI, lighting, shading, and rendering.

Experience working with artists defining attractive vision for successful game titles.

Thorough understanding of interactive entertainment methodology and the video game production pipeline.

Extensive experience and knowledge of art processes and production pipelines.

Excellent eye for graphical quality and knowledge of techniques used to achieve visual targets.

Ability to foster a dynamic and collaborative team environment.

Excellent decision making capabilities.

Effective written, verbal and interpersonal skills.

Preferred Qualifications:

Previous experience managing or mentoring artists/animators through at least one complete production cycle as an Art Director.

Experience leading a team with emphasis collaborating with Senior and Executive level leadership.

Experience working with outsourcing companies.

Undergraduate degree in art related subject or equivalent.

Applications MUST include:

Resume

Cover Letter telling us why you are passionate about working at NWI.

Type & Location:

Employee

Onsite - Calgary, AB

Preference given to Canadian citizens

Interested? Apply now.

