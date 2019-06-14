Nintendo is 'evaluating' game streaming technology

If you mentioned game streaming right now, people would likely tell you about Microsoft's play anywhere streaming technology, Project xCloud, before sharing their opinion on Google's fledgling 'box-free' streaming service, Stadia.

They might even talk about how the appeal of streaming tech helped unite Microsoft and Sony, with the famous rivals having recently joined forces to develop cloud solutions that could help further the ambitions of both companies.

One name they probably wouldn't mention, however, is Nintendo. For the past few years the Japanese console maker has been largely focused on ensuring the Switch continues to build momentum rather than concerning itself with what others are doing, but that doesn't mean it hasn't been paying attention.

Speaking to TechCrunch at E3, Nintendo of America exec Charlie Scibetta explained Nintendo has been "keeping a close eye" on streaming technology, and suggested it could one day enter the fray.

"Streaming is certainly interesting technology," he commented. "Nintendo is keeping a close eye on it and we’re evaluating it. We don’t have anything to announce right now in terms of adopting that technology. For us, it’s still physical and it’s digital downloads through our eShop."

Although Scibetta's comments are a vague hint at best, it's not hard to imagine players eagerly splashing the cash to gain access to a Netflix-style library chock full of Nintendo classics and new releases.