E3 2019 saw fewer attendees than last year

E3 attendances have dropped slightly since 2018, with the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) revealing this year's show attracted 66,100 attendees from around the world.

That's slightly less than the 69,200 that attended E3 2018, but it's worth pointing out that last year's conference had the highest turnout since 2005.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the ESA has already confirmed that E3 will be returning to the Los Angeles Convention Centre in 2020, and will run from June 9 to June 11.

It'll be interesting to see which companies turn up to next year's showcase, with Sony having skipped E3 2019 to look for more "inventive opportunities to engage the community."

In case you somehow managed to miss the deluge of E3 2019 news, including the unveiling of Microsoft's next-gen console and the launch details for Google Stadia, you can follow all of our coverage right here.