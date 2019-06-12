Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Video: 9 takeaways of Duelyst's journey from tabletop to digital game

June 14, 2019
June 14, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
Console/PC, Indie, Design

In this 2017 GDC session, Counterplay Games' Eric Lang and Keith Lee look back at the development of Duelyst, a collectible card game and turn-based strategy hybrid.

What's especially interesting about Duelyst​'s development is that it was initially a board game prototype which, over time, transformed into a competitive digital collectible tactics game.

Together the pair of speakers delved into the critical challenges the team faced during the development process, and offered up nine impactful learnings that might help you hone your next competitive game.

If you missed seeing it live back in 2017, make sure to take advantage of the fact that this talk is now available to watch for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contac

