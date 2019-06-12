Video: 9 takeaways of Duelyst's journey from tabletop to digital game

In this 2017 GDC session, Counterplay Games' Eric Lang and Keith Lee look back at the development of Duelyst, a collectible card game and turn-based strategy hybrid.

What's especially interesting about Duelyst​'s development is that it was initially a board game prototype which, over time, transformed into a competitive digital collectible tactics game.

Together the pair of speakers delved into the critical challenges the team faced during the development process, and offered up nine impactful learnings that might help you hone your next competitive game.

If you missed seeing it live back in 2017, make sure to take advantage of the fact that this talk is now available to watch for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

