Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 14, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 14, 2019
arrowPress Releases
June 14, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Amazon Game Studios lays off 'dozens' of staff

Amazon Game Studios lays off 'dozens' of staff

June 14, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
June 14, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Amazon Game Studios has laid off an undisclosed number of developers, though a source speaking to Kotaku says that dozens of employees have been affected by the cut.

In a statement given to the publication, Amazon called the layoffs “the result of regular business planning cycles” and part of a reorganization effort to prioritize the development of New World, Crucible, and an unannounced project.

Amazon notes that it is working with affected employees to find them alternate positions within the company. Kotaku’s source elaborates, saying that those hit by the layoffs have 60 days to find new positions within Amazon, after which they’ll receive severance packages if no new employment is found.

If you or someone you know has been affected by these layoffs, you can email Gamasutra to share your story confidentially.

Amazon Games Studios was founded in 2012 and has seen a number of veteran developers join and depart the company in the years since. Those titles mentioned previously, New World and Crucible, were two of the three first projects announced by the company. The third, Breakaway, was canceled last year and Kotaku's sources say some additional unannounced games were canceled alongside today's layoffs.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.14.19]
Audio Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.14.19]
User Experience Researcher
Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Bohemia Interactive Simulations — Prague, Czech Republic
[06.14.19]
Lead Game Designer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[06.13.19]
Experienced Game Developer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image