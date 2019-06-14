Amazon Game Studios lays off 'dozens' of staff

Amazon Game Studios has laid off an undisclosed number of developers, though a source speaking to Kotaku says that dozens of employees have been affected by the cut.

In a statement given to the publication, Amazon called the layoffs “the result of regular business planning cycles” and part of a reorganization effort to prioritize the development of New World, Crucible, and an unannounced project.

Amazon notes that it is working with affected employees to find them alternate positions within the company. Kotaku’s source elaborates, saying that those hit by the layoffs have 60 days to find new positions within Amazon, after which they’ll receive severance packages if no new employment is found.

If you or someone you know has been affected by these layoffs, you can email Gamasutra to share your story confidentially.

Amazon Games Studios was founded in 2012 and has seen a number of veteran developers join and depart the company in the years since. Those titles mentioned previously, New World and Crucible, were two of the three first projects announced by the company. The third, Breakaway, was canceled last year and Kotaku's sources say some additional unannounced games were canceled alongside today's layoffs.