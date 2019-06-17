Nintendo has promoted The Legend of Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma

Nintendo has quietly promoted some of its longest serving producers, including The Legend of Zelda overseer Eiji Aonuma.

As spotted by the folks over at ResetEra, Nintendo's E3 2019 press page reveals Aonuma has been made deputy general manager.

That doesn't mean he'll be stepping away from the Zelda franchise, however, and the veteran developer will continue to shape the famous series, having already begun work on the recently announced Breath of the Wild sequel.

Splatoon and Animal Crossing producer Hisashi Nogami has also been appointed as a deputy general manager, while fellow Animal Crossing producer and director Aya Kyogoku has been made manager of Production Group No. 5.