Elite Dangerous dev Frontier signs first third-party publishing deal

Newsbrief: Elite Dangerous and Planet Coaster developer Frontier Developments has made its first move into the world of third-party publishing.

Although the UK studio has been publishing its own titles for some time, the company has now signed a publishing deal with Surviving Mars and Tropico 5 developer Haemimont Games.

As reported by PCGamer, the deal will see Frontier publish and provide funding for an unannounced title that's due to launch in "two to three year's time."

It's also the first of many deals the studio has lined up, with Frontier CEO and co-founder David Braben revealing the company is "in discussions with other developers and hopes to be able to announce further publishing partnerships in the future."