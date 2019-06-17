The Oculus Quest saw $5 million in content sales in first two weeks

Newsbrief: The Oculus Quest launched at the end of May, and Oculus parent company Facebook says that the system quickly surpassed $5 million in content sales.

According to TechCrunch, Facebook VP of AR/VR Andrew Bosworth shared that the platform brought in $5 million in content sales during its first two weeks of release, though Bosworth doesn’t offer any more specific definitions or breakdowns for those early sales.

Still, even a small peek at how the Quest is performing is insightful. The standalone VR headset launched in late May with around 50 apps in its digital store, and Oculus has previously said that it is taking a quality-first approach to what games it approves for launch on the platform.

That focus on curated content is a direct response to Oculus’ own high hopes for the platform. At $399 and without the need for a connected PC or smartphone to run, Facebook’s VR/AR leadership has said that the company sees the Quest the first VR platform with the potential to expand VR into a “viable medium.”

