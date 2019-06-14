Video: How the 'indiepocalypse' changed the shape of indie success

In this 2019 GDC talk, independent developer Jason Rohrer digs into the financial data behind the 2014-2018 "indiepocalypse" to help indie devs figure out how not to waste four years of their life on the next high-profile flop.

Also, Rohrer points out how, at least in the indie space, high-profile flops have normalized the idea that failure is the status quo. Meanwhile, everyone forgets that more games are making more money on Steam than ever before; Rohrer uses examples from his own games and his study of Steam to suggest that has more to do with the changing nature of how people play games, and examine how today's indies can adjust accordingly.

Rohrer's talk was illuminating and chock-a-block with interesting financial insights, especially if you're an indie dev, so don't miss your chance to now watch it on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contac