Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 17, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 17, 2019
arrowPress Releases
June 17, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Niantic is suing Global++ over modified Pokemon Go , Ingress apps

Niantic is suing Global++ over modified Pokemon Go, Ingress apps

June 17, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
June 17, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet

Niantic has filed a lawsuit accusing the group Global++ of copyright infringement, breach of contract, and a handful of other violations for creating and releasing hacked versions of Niantic-developed games like Pokemon Go and Ingress.

Business Insider reports that the lawsuit names 2 key figures of the “hacker association” Global++, along with 20 members that could not be identified.

According to the lawsuit, Global++ created and released apps called PokeGo++ and Ingress++, and had a similarly modified version of Niantic’s upcoming game Harry Potter: Wizards Unite ready for launch as well. Niantic goes on to say that each of those apps is based on code pulled and copied from the official versions of the game, a process that required Global++ to deliberately circumvent both Apple and Niantic’s security measures.

That code was then modified, repackaged, and resold to players looking to gain an unfair advantage over those playing legitimate versions of each game. Niantic’s lawsuit makes the case that distributing hacked apps undermines “the integrity of the gaming experience for legitimate players, diminishing enthusiasm for Niantic’s games and, in some cases, driving players away from Niantic’s games altogether. Defendants’ schemes therefore damage Niantic’s reputation and goodwill and interfere with Niantic’s business.”

Niantic is seeking a preliminary injunction to prevent Global++ from distributing its existing apps and the Potter++ app built off of Niantic’s upcoming game, and the group has already shut down its website and Discord servers seemingly in response to the lawsuit.

Related Jobs

Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[06.15.19]
Technical Director
N3TWORK, Inc
N3TWORK, Inc — Los Angeles, California, United States
[06.14.19]
Sr. Game Server Engineer
N3TWORK, Inc
N3TWORK, Inc — Los Angeles, California, United States
[06.14.19]
UI/UX Artist
N3TWORK, Inc
N3TWORK, Inc — Los Angeles, California, United States
[06.14.19]
Art Lead/Senior Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image