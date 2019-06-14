Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Come to XRDC for the inside scoop on how VR is enhancing worker safety

June 18, 2019 | By Staff
More: VR, XRDC

Heavy industries are putting AR and VR tech to intriguing uses, and at XRDC in San Francisco this October you'll get a behind-the-scenes look at how these technologies are helping to improve workplace safety.

In a special XRDC presentation on "How Skanska Construction Used VR Training to Increase Worker Safety", Unity's Tim McDonough will show you how construction company Skanska uses VR training to put participants "at risk" in a simulated environment without endangering their lives, and how this leads to lasting behavioral change.

Expect to walk away with useful insights into how to design effective VR training sims, what goes into making VR experiences approachable and practical, and what role VR developers and innovators are playing in the evolution of today's construction and heavy industries. 

So if you're not already registered to attend XRDC, sign up now! This year there's an all-new XRDC pass for sale: the Startup Pass, specifically designed to give smaller teams and trailblazing startups a clear path to success at XRDC at nearly half the price of the regular pass!

For more details about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

