Come to XRDC for the inside scoop on how VR is enhancing worker safety

Heavy industries are putting AR and VR tech to intriguing uses, and at XRDC in San Francisco this October you'll get a behind-the-scenes look at how these technologies are helping to improve workplace safety.

In a special XRDC presentation on "How Skanska Construction Used VR Training to Increase Worker Safety", Unity's Tim McDonough will show you how construction company Skanska uses VR training to put participants "at risk" in a simulated environment without endangering their lives, and how this leads to lasting behavioral change.

Expect to walk away with useful insights into how to design effective VR training sims, what goes into making VR experiences approachable and practical, and what role VR developers and innovators are playing in the evolution of today's construction and heavy industries.

