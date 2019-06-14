Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Cold Iron Studios is looking for a Senior World Builder

June 17, 2019 | By Staff
Senior World Builder, Cold Iron Studios

Location: San Jose, California

Cold Iron is seeking an experienced Sr. World Builder to join us in creating a shooter set in the Alien universe for consoles and PC! Are you excellent at designing spaces that are as pleasing to look at as they are to play through? Do you revel in bridging the gap between art and design, making the content and pacing of the game more enjoyable through layout with strong artistic sensibilities?

Here’s the most important one: Do you do it all for the game? Because you know that your talents are needed to make sure that even the best development teams get an awesome experience out the door?

Awesome. Come join our creative, collaborative studio where you’ll own the product management responsibilities for a tight, integrated team of game developers.

Your Day to Day

You can expect to be responsible and accountable for the following:

  • Translate art and design ideas into 3D gameplay spaces
  • Own the creation of levels from whitebox through final set dressing and lighting
  • Gather playtest feedback and translate it into iterative improvements
  • Collaborate with the Design and Environment teams
  • Help drive modular kit design and scope of prop assets needed
  • Help drive the aesthetic and gameplay vision for the game
  • Assist in scoping work for on time milestone deliveries
  • Guide and mentor other team members

Your Career Progression

Do the best work of your career! No, really, that’s what we expect of you. Come aboard and work with industry veterans all working to improve their craft and become better game developers. Your portfolio of experience will grow, and the size of the audience you reach will expand exponentially. The small team atmosphere allows you to contribute more and have greater ownership over what you do day to day.

Requirements

  • Portfolio of work demonstrating strong proficiency as an Environment Artist and/or Level Designer
  • Experience with multiplayer games and/or shooters
  • Strong sense of level design, scale, pacing, and gameplay flow
  • Advanced understanding of lighting, composition, and set dressing
  • Self-driven with strong communication skills
  • Ability to tackle challenges and problem solve with a strong sense of ownership
  • Ability to work closely with many other disciplines and be a team player
  • Understanding of 3D geometry and material creation tools
  • Understanding of current game art pipelines and methodologies

Would Love to See

  • Experience with Unreal Engine

Education

  • No requirement.

Benefits:

Aside from the intrinsic value of exciting a huge audience with your creative work, you can expect:

Health and Wellness

  • Medical, Dental and Vision
  • 401(k)
  • Prescription Drug Coverage
  • Life Insurance
  • Business Travel Insurance
  • Flexible Spending Accounts
  • Employee Assistance Program
  • Long Term Disability

Perks

  • Employee Referral Program
  • Education Reimbursement
  • Fitness Club Discounts
  • Training and Development
  • Commuter Incentives and Hybrid Vehicle Purchase/Lease Program
  • Merchandise Discounts

About our Location

Cold Iron Studios, a division of FoxNext Games, is on a mission to create games they want to play with people they love to work with. The studio was founded by three industry veterans in 2015, and has since expanded to 25+ awesome developers who are all experts in their discipline. The Cold Iron team is a diverse group of passionate gamers with decades of experience developing and launching award-winning MMO and action titles. Currently, the team is working on a new PC and console shooter based on the Alien franchise. The team is especially excited to be entrusted with the Alien universe and to provide Alien and gaming fans with an experience they will love.

Interested? Apply now.

