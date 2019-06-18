Obituary: Bluepoint Games vice president and founder Andy O'Neil

Bluepoint Games vice president and founder Andy O'Neil has passed away at the age of 47.

During his time at Bluepoint the studio grew from strength to strength, initially making a name for itself with the release of PS3 launch title Blast Factor, before being tapped by Sony to port and remaster the God of War Collection.

Bluepoint would go on to handle a number of high-profile PlayStation remasters, including the Metal Gear Solid HD Collection, Flower, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, Shadow of the Colossus.

Prior to forming Bluepoint in 2006, O'Neil worked at Acclaim and then Retro Studios, where he served as the lead engineer on Metroid Prime and Metroid Prime 2.

Friends, colleagues, and family members have been sharing their memories on Dignity Memorial.