Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 18, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 18, 2019
arrowPress Releases
June 18, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Check out Opus Magnum dev Zachtronics' entire game design history for free

Check out Opus Magnum dev Zachtronics' entire game design history for free

June 18, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
June 18, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Business/Marketing

Here's something neat! You can now grab SpaceChem and Opus Magnum developer Zachtronics' complete game design history without spending a dime. 

The studio has made the digital version of 'Zach-Like,' a book of comprehensive behind-the-scenes game design documents (like the one below), available for free through Steam

Breaking the news on Twitter, the developer revealed the digital version of the book contains the full contents of the physical release, along with breakdowns of its pre-SpaceChem titles and a bunch of playable weird prototypes and early builds.

The tome is well worth a read if you're even vaguely interested in the art of game design and development, or if you just want to fiddle around with the early versions of Zachtronics' games, some of which have never been released.

Right now, the book-launcher and games are all Windows-only, so Mac users will need to procure a PC to have a gander.

Related Jobs

New World Interactive
New World Interactive — Calgary, Alberta, Canada
[06.18.19]
Art Director
New World Interactive
New World Interactive — Calgary, Alberta, Canada
[06.18.19]
Web and Backend Developer
New World Interactive
New World Interactive — Calgary, Alberta, Canada
[06.18.19]
Head of Production
New Moon Production
New Moon Production — Hamburg, Germany
[06.18.19]
User Interface ArtistÃ¢Â€Â‹ Ã¢Â€Â‹- NewÃ¢Â€Â‹ Ã¢Â€Â‹MoonÃ¢Â€Â‹ Ã¢Â€Â‹ProductionÃ¢Â€Â‹ Ã¢Â€Â‹(all genders)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image