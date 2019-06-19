Nintendo and Ubisoft honored at the 2019 Games for Change Awards

Nintendo and Ubisoft were the biggest winners at the 2019 Games for Change Awards, which celebrated the year's best games and cross reality experiences based on their social impact and contribution towards learning.

Nintendo took home the prestigious Game of the Year Award for its work on Nintendo Labo, a range of do-it-yourself cardboard kits that allow players to turn their Switch into a series of unique toys and peripherals, such as a programmable robot or virtual reality headset.

Ubisoft, meanwhile, was handed the first ever Industry Leadership Award for its "longstanding dedication to social impact and the positive power of games."

The French studio also took home the Best Learning Game and People's Choice Award for creating Discovery Tour, a combat-free education mode in both Assassin's Creed Origins and Odyssey that turns the game world into a virtual museum complete with virtual guided tours and historical sites to discover.

The full list of winners was revealed by Games for Change on Twitter, but we've taken the liberty of re-posting it below.

2019 Games for Change Award Winners