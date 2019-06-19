Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 19, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 19, 2019
arrowPress Releases
June 19, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nintendo and Ubisoft honored at the 2019 Games for Change Awards

Nintendo and Ubisoft honored at the 2019 Games for Change Awards

June 19, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
June 19, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Design, Production

Nintendo and Ubisoft were the biggest winners at the 2019 Games for Change Awards, which celebrated the year's best games and cross reality experiences based on their social impact and contribution towards learning.

Nintendo took home the prestigious Game of the Year Award for its work on Nintendo Labo, a range of do-it-yourself cardboard kits that allow players to turn their Switch into a series of unique toys and peripherals, such as a programmable robot or virtual reality headset. 

Ubisoft, meanwhile, was handed the first ever Industry Leadership Award for its "longstanding dedication to social impact and the positive power of games." 

The French studio also took home the Best Learning Game and People's Choice Award for creating Discovery Tour, a combat-free education mode in both Assassin's Creed Origins and Odyssey that turns the game world into a virtual museum complete with virtual guided tours and historical sites to discover. 

The full list of winners was revealed by Games for Change on Twitter, but we've taken the liberty of re-posting it below.

2019 Games for Change Award Winners

  • Game of the Year Award - Nintendo Labo
  • Most Innovative Game - Tendar 
  • Best Gameplay - Gris
  • Most Significant Impact - Unicef Kid Power
  • Best Learning Game - Assassin's Creed Discovery Tour
  • Best Student Game - Prism
  • Best XR For Change Experience - Homestay
  • People's Choice Award Winner - Assassin's Creed Discovery Tour
  • Industry Leadership Award - Ubisoft
  • Vanguard Award - Lindsay Grace

Related Jobs

New World Interactive
New World Interactive — Calgary, Alberta, Canada
[06.18.19]
Head of Production
Ubisoft RedLynx
Ubisoft RedLynx — Helsinki, Finland
[06.18.19]
Senior Game Designer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[06.13.19]
Experienced Game Developer
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[06.06.19]
Senior Project Manager


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image