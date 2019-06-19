Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 19, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 19, 2019
arrowPress Releases
June 19, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Zynga-owned Empires & Puzzles has surpassed 34 million downloads

Zynga-owned Empires & Puzzles has surpassed 34 million downloads

June 19, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
June 19, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Zynga and Small Giant Games' popular match-3 battler Empires & Puzzles has surpassed 34 million downloads worldwide.

The game launched back in 2017, and since then has become a top grossing title in 57 countries on the App Store and 25 on Google Play. 

Although we don't have any concrete revenue figures, the downloads milestone is particularly notable given Zynga only recently splashed out an initial $560 million to acquire 80 percent of developer Small Giant. 

Zynga explained the deal was motivated by its belief that Empires & Puzzles will become a "forever franchise," alongside other popular series like Words with Friends, CSR Racing, and Merge Dragons

The U.S. developer-publisher expects the Small Giant acquisition will "ehnance its next phase of growh," and has plans to purchase the remaining 20 percent of the studio if it meets specified profitability goals.

Related Jobs

uTest
uTest — n/a, California, United States
[06.19.19]
App Tester
Reality Games
Reality Games — KrakÃ³w, Poland
[06.19.19]
Head of Production
Reality Games
Reality Games — KrakÃ³w, Poland
[06.19.19]
Head of Growth
Reality Games
Reality Games — KrakÃ³w, Poland
[06.19.19]
Head of Monetization


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image