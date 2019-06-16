Attend XRDC for an inside look at building compelling AR brand experiences!

Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

June 20, 2019 | By Staff
June 20, 2019 | By Staff
More: VR, Design, XRDC

Storytellers are doing some remarkable things with cutting-edge AR/VR tech, and at XRDC this October you'll have the opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at how they pull it off!

Notably, Tactic founder and director Peter Oberdorfer is coming to XRDC to deliver a talk on "Branded Marker Based AR Experiences" in which he'll show you how to tell effective stories in augmented reality, and how to gain real user retention with mobile applications.

Oberdorfer will illustrate his talk by walking you through the brand story and technical creation of Tactic's Jack Daniel's AR app, which allows users to take a tour of the distillery, hear stories about Jack Daniel, or learn about how Old No. 7 is made -- with over 10 minutes of total content, told in short segments, right on the product.

Tactic's platform records all of these interactions in real time, giving the brand a real-time view of how users engage with their product, and you'll see how it all works at XRDC this October in San Francisco's beautiful Fort Mason Festival Pavilion.

So if you're not already registered to attend XRDC, sign up now! This year there's an all-new XRDC pass for sale: the Startup Pass, specifically designed to give smaller teams and trailblazing startups a clear path to success at XRDC at nearly half the price of the regular pass!

For more details about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

