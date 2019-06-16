Attend XRDC for an inside look at building compelling AR brand experiences!

Storytellers are doing some remarkable things with cutting-edge AR/VR tech, and at XRDC this October you'll have the opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at how they pull it off!

Notably, Tactic founder and director Peter Oberdorfer is coming to XRDC to deliver a talk on "Branded Marker Based AR Experiences" in which he'll show you how to tell effective stories in augmented reality, and how to gain real user retention with mobile applications.

Oberdorfer will illustrate his talk by walking you through the brand story and technical creation of Tactic's Jack Daniel's AR app, which allows users to take a tour of the distillery, hear stories about Jack Daniel, or learn about how Old No. 7 is made -- with over 10 minutes of total content, told in short segments, right on the product.

Tactic's platform records all of these interactions in real time, giving the brand a real-time view of how users engage with their product, and you'll see how it all works at XRDC this October in San Francisco's beautiful Fort Mason Festival Pavilion.

