Newsbrief: Obsidian’s Alpha Protocol is no longer up for sale on Steam, a sudden delisting that publisher Sega has now confirmed to Eurogamer is the result of the expiration of its publishing rights.

Digital games vanish from storefronts like Steam for a variety of unfortunate reasons, including complications with music licensing or the outright closure of the studio behind the game itself. In Alpha Protocol’s case, the delisting comes a little over 9 years after the espionage-themed RPG launched for PC, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3.