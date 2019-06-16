Video: Using email lists for fun, profit, and building your own fan club

In this 2019 GDC talk, game developer Chris Zukowski explains why a well-run email list can be 10 times more effective than Twitter and 5 times more effective than Facebook.

In his quick, efficient presentation Zukowski shared some practical techniques that will get players to join your mailing list, boost your open rates, and turn new players into super-fans.

It was a great talk that's packed with useful takeaways for game makers of all stripes, so make sure to take advantage of the fact you can now watch it for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contac