Get a job: Insomniac Games is hiring a Lead Material Artist

Location: Burbank, California

Insomniac Games is looking for a talented Lead Material Artist; someone who's eager to set the quality bar for the creation of textures and meeting the aesthetic target set by the art director/s for each project. They'll oversee a team of Material Artists, who create textures and materials for the environments/characters and are the main liaison between the environment/character and material team. They'll set the example to team in the creation of art assets, displaying a mastery of current technology and tools pipeline and managing departmental production dependencies.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Works closely with the Art Director/s to adhere to and set aesthetic standards for materials on each project.

Works closely with the Lead Environment/Character Artist and Lead Graphics Technical Artist to adhere to and set technical standards for each project.

Collaborates with the Environment/Character teams to apply physically based or stylized materials on assets that provide the desired look and feel of the art direction of the project

Sets studio standards by creating high quality materials and textures in Substance Designer that are performant and aid in environment artist efficiency

Demonstrates ability to work on both stylized and realistic projects

Demonstrates ability to work on organic and inorganic environment materials.

Provides direction to Material Artists, Environment/Character Artists, and/or Outsource Artists for materials and texture considerations

Ensures consistency and quality of all materials and textures created for environments/characters

Assists in debugging and optimizing existing shaders and textures

Continually pushes aesthetic and technical standards to set the industry standard.

Standardizes and documents processes and pipelines for Material team.

Other duties may be assigned

Supervisory Responsibilities: The Lead Material Artist schedules the team, reviews work for quality, and carries out supervisory responsibilities in accordance with the organization's policies and applicable laws. Responsibilities include interviewing, hiring, and training employees; planning, assigning, and directing work; appraising performance; rewarding and disciplining employees; addressing complaints and resolving problems.

Education and/or Experience:

Bachelor's Degree from a college or university; or seven to ten years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Multiple titles shipped preferred.

Expert knowledge in Substance Designer, Painter and Zbrush.

Expert knowledge in creating tiling and unique textures representing a variety of material types .

Expert knowledge of Maya and UV mapping .

Expert knowledge of real time rendering, Physically Based Shading, hand painted and stylized material generation techniques, image manipulation and compression techniques .

Understanding of Lighting and Photography and how they apply to modern rendering techniques is a plus.

