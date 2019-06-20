Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 20, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 20, 2019
arrowPress Releases
June 20, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Monument Valley dev ustwo appoints new leaders to help multi-project transition

Monument Valley dev ustwo appoints new leaders to help multi-project transition

June 20, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
June 20, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Production, Business/Marketing

Monument Valley developer ustwo games has expanded its leadership team to better transition towards multi-project development. 

The raft of top-level changes will see Maria Sayans step into the role of CEO, while Dan Gray becomes chief creative officer. 

As CEO, Sayans will be responsible for driving growth and leading company strategy, having racked up plenty of experience during a 20 year career in which she held down senior roles at EVE Online developer CCP Games and U.S. publisher EA. 

Gray, meanwhile, will be responsible for overseeing ustwo's creative output, beginning with the upcoming Apple Arcade exclusive Repair and an unannounced project. He's been with ustwo since 2013, and worked as the executive producer on Monument Valley, before being promoted to head of studio

Assisting the pair in their efforts will be Peter Pashley, who rounds out the new leadership team as chief development officer. An ustwo stalwart, Pashley has served as the studio's technical director since 2010, and has played a key role in every single one of the studio's games. 

Speaking about the changes, Gray explained the studio wanted to "formalize" the production process as the studio attempts to juggle multiple projects at once. 

“Our unique approach to making games has produced truly memorable experiences for players over the years," he commented in a press release. "But we’ve never really formalized this process or even had a creative director. 

"As the studio expands to make multiple games at once, I want to spend my time ensuring that we continue to make games with heart and personality."

Related Jobs

Harmonix Music Systems
Harmonix Music Systems — Boston, Massachusetts, United States
[06.20.19]
Senior Server Engineer
Impulse Gear, Inc.
Impulse Gear, Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[06.19.19]
Mid / Senior Environment Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.19.19]
Lead Character TD
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.19.19]
Director, Art Management


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image