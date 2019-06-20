Monument Valley dev ustwo appoints new leaders to help multi-project transition

Monument Valley developer ustwo games has expanded its leadership team to better transition towards multi-project development.

The raft of top-level changes will see Maria Sayans step into the role of CEO, while Dan Gray becomes chief creative officer.

As CEO, Sayans will be responsible for driving growth and leading company strategy, having racked up plenty of experience during a 20 year career in which she held down senior roles at EVE Online developer CCP Games and U.S. publisher EA.

Gray, meanwhile, will be responsible for overseeing ustwo's creative output, beginning with the upcoming Apple Arcade exclusive Repair and an unannounced project. He's been with ustwo since 2013, and worked as the executive producer on Monument Valley, before being promoted to head of studio.

Assisting the pair in their efforts will be Peter Pashley, who rounds out the new leadership team as chief development officer. An ustwo stalwart, Pashley has served as the studio's technical director since 2010, and has played a key role in every single one of the studio's games.

Speaking about the changes, Gray explained the studio wanted to "formalize" the production process as the studio attempts to juggle multiple projects at once.

“Our unique approach to making games has produced truly memorable experiences for players over the years," he commented in a press release. "But we’ve never really formalized this process or even had a creative director.

"As the studio expands to make multiple games at once, I want to spend my time ensuring that we continue to make games with heart and personality."