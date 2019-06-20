Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

June 20, 2019
Azerion has purchased Spil Games' mobile game division

June 20, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Media, video game, and tech company Azerion has purchased Dutch studio Spil Games' mobile gaming division for an undisclosed fee. 

The pair have established a strategic partnership as part of the deal, with Azerion also grabbing a minority stake in in Spil Games' web portal business. 

Spil co-founders Peter Driessen and Bennie Eeftink remain majority shareholders in the studio, and claim the deal will allow both firms to "become a force to be reckoned with" on the global stage.

"The companies will share technology and know-how to maximize user engagement and advertiser impact in the consolidating games market," explained Spil in a press release.

"Azerion will take over Spil Games’ mobile business, while Spil Games will concentrate on creating new opportunities out of its world-leading web game portals."

Spil's roster of mobile games have amassed over 300 million downloads thanks to top performers like Uphill Rush, Troll Face Quest, and Operate Now: Hospital, and the studio claims that proves its strategy of transitioning web-based games to mobile is working. 

Azerion believes those games will fold well into its own growing roster, which includes titles like Governor of Poker, Stratego, and HabboHotel, the latter of which was acquired by Azerion last year under the OrangeGames banner.

