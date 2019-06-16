Video: Learning from the doomed launch of Brigador

In this 2017 GDC session, Stellar Jockeys' Hugh Monahan dissects the development and release of Brigador from both marketing and design perspectives, to help you learn what went wrong.

This is an important talk to see because Brigador released in the summer of 2016 and was effectively a failure, despite the game being regularly shown at conventions, positively covered by the press, and well-reviewed on Steam and Metacritic

With the power of hindsight, Monahan will help you see why good intentions can make for bad decisions, and how audience expectations are everything. It was a great talk, and now you can watch it for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

