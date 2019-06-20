Global esports director Kim Phan departs Blizzard

After more than 13 years with the company, Kim Phan has stepped down as Blizzard’s global esports director and left the company in favor of a “new endeavor” elsewhere in the game industry.

Phan shared news of her departure and reflected on her tenure at Blizzard in a post shared to an esports forum, noting that her final day at Blizzard was June 14.

“As I hang up my sword and shield, I look forward to a bright future and wish all my Blizzard friends and family the very best,” wrote Phan.

Phan’s departure marks the second major esports-related vacancy to hit Blizzard in the last month. Near the end of May, Overwatch League co-creator and commissioner Nate Nanzer announced he was leaving the company for a position at Fortnite developer Epic Games. Activision Blizzard Esports Leagues president and CEO Pete Vlastelica stepped in to take over Nanzer’s duties following his departure.