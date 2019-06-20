Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 20, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 20, 2019
arrowPress Releases
June 20, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Global esports director Kim Phan departs Blizzard

Global esports director Kim Phan departs Blizzard

June 20, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
June 20, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online

After more than 13 years with the company, Kim Phan has stepped down as Blizzard’s global esports director and left the company in favor of a “new endeavor” elsewhere in the game industry.

Phan shared news of her departure and reflected on her tenure at Blizzard in a post shared to an esports forum, noting that her final day at Blizzard was June 14.

“As I hang up my sword and shield, I look forward to a bright future and wish all my Blizzard friends and family the very best,” wrote Phan.

Phan’s departure marks the second major esports-related vacancy to hit Blizzard in the last month. Near the end of May, Overwatch League co-creator and commissioner Nate Nanzer announced he was leaving the company for a position at Fortnite developer Epic Games. Activision Blizzard Esports Leagues president and CEO Pete Vlastelica stepped in to take over Nanzer’s duties following his departure.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.12.19]
VIP Account Manager - Forge of Empires
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.05.19]
Community Specialist - Grepolis (in-house)
Gameloft Ibérica, S.A.U.
Gameloft Ibérica, S.A.U. — Barcelona, Spain
[06.05.19]
Senior Producer (Game Manager)
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[05.22.19]
Python Developer - System Administration


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image