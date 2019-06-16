Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Giant Army is hiring a remote Graphics Developer

Get a job: Giant Army is hiring a remote Graphics Developer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Graphics Developer, Giant Army

Location: Remote

Giant Army is looking for a graphics developer to join our team and help improve Universe Sandbox, a physics-based space simulator that has sold over half a million copies and has a 93% positive user rating on Steam.

You will work closely with our team’s senior graphics developer to help develop, improve, and maintain assets and visual effects. As your skills and experience with the position grow, you will begin to research and develop entire visual subsystems of Universe Sandbox.

We are a fully remote team that values a work-life balance and an inclusive workplace.

Join us in making something incredible that’s unlike anything else.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

