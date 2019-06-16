Get a job: Giant Army is hiring a remote Graphics Developer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Remote

Giant Army is looking for a graphics developer to join our team and help improve Universe Sandbox, a physics-based space simulator that has sold over half a million copies and has a 93% positive user rating on Steam.

You will work closely with our team’s senior graphics developer to help develop, improve, and maintain assets and visual effects. As your skills and experience with the position grow, you will begin to research and develop entire visual subsystems of Universe Sandbox.

We are a fully remote team that values a work-life balance and an inclusive workplace.

Join us in making something incredible that’s unlike anything else.

Interested? Apply now.

