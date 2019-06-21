Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

June 21, 2019
June 21, 2019
June 21, 2019
Bungie raises over $400,000 for children's hospital during charity livestream

June 21, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Destiny developer Bungie has raised over $400,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital during a charity livestream.

The studio joined the annual Guardian Con Charity Marathon Stream for four hours yesterday, and asked viewers to donate to the cause in exchange for prizes and rewards including a Sign of Gambit 2018 emblem code, signed collector's editions, and a studio tour for a three player fireteam.

Based on its donation goals, it looks like the Halo creator initially hoped to raise over $150,000, but ultimately managed to absolutely obliterate that target. 

According to Guardian Con on Twitter, Bungie's four-hour slot was the largest funding block in the event's history, and accounts for roughly a sixth of the $2.4 million the charity livestream has raised so far. 

For those who aren't familiar with Guardian Con, the event initially started out as a Destiny-focused community meet-up but eventually evolved into a full-fledged charity fundraiser.

The Guardian Con community runs a variety of charity events outside of the main convention throughout the year, but it's week-long annual Charity Marathon Stream is the main showpiece. 

This year's stream began June 16 with the goal of raising $3 million for St. Judes by June 23. With just two days to go, exactly $2,446,662 has been raised, so feel free to check it out and perhaps donate by clicking this shiny link.

